USD 428 preschool experiment shows a need for more

The Great Bend school district rolled out an experiment with the addition preschool for three-year olds at Riley Elementary School this year. The addition went along with the already existing preschool for four-year olds at the school. Capping the class size at 15, Riley has already seen the class fill up.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton realizes there is a need for more preschools at all five of the elementary school buildings to get the students more prepared for kindergarten.

Attending preschool is not required before a student enters kindergarten, but USD 428 has seen numerous students not ready for kindergarten and fall behind. Having the children in preschool could give the district two extra years to get to know the students, find out how they learn best and their preferences, and get them acclimated with the school setting.

One concern that came up was how the addition of preschools would affect the privately-owned preschools in the community.

The Riley preschool classes use the Wonders curriculum that transitions into what kindergarteners are using in the Great Bend district. One certified teacher and one assistant is with each preschool class at Riley.

Freeing up space in the elementary schools to make room for preschool is being studied by USD 428. The district chose SJCF Architects to create a master plan for any future projects, including the possibility of moving sixth grade to the Great Bend Middle School. The thought would be to then place the preschools in rooms that were previously occupied by sixth grade.