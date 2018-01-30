Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged sexual battery

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on sexual battery allegations.

Just after 6:30a.m. Sunday police received a report from a girl in her late teen told police she was inappropriately touch by an adult make acquaintance without her consent while she was sleeping at his residence in the 1900 Block of Glendale Road, according to Salina police captain Mike Sweeney.

Police arrested Brian R. Hunter, 50, Salina, and booked him on requested charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery; Victim is physically powerless, according to the Saline County booking report.