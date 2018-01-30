Police ask for help to identify suspects in Kan. motel robbery

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public’s help to identify suspects.

Just after 9p.m Sunday, three individuals walked into the Roadway Inn, 1001 West 6th in Junction City and held the employee, with weapons, until they gained entry into the cash drawer, according to a media release.

The suspects took money from the register and the employee’s personal items.

On Tuesday police released security camera images including that of a lighter colored 1999-2004 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon believed involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Mau with the Junction City Police Department or Junction City Geary County Crime Stoppers at 1-785-762-8477.