NW Kansas man pleads guilty to a child sex crime

HILL CITY – A Northwest Kansas pleaded guilty Tuesday to a child sex crime, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kevin Michael Cross, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child. Judge Preston A. Pratt accepted the plea in Graham County District Court. The crime occurred between October and December of 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 27 at 3 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Hill City Police Department with assistance from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Attorney General Lyndzie Carter of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.