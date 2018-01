JANUARY 30, 2018

le=”text-align: center;”>

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: DIRT DEVIL HAND SWEEPER, BABY GATE, KIRBY VACUUM. 786-4274

FOR SALE: 1985 HONDA 250 SX 3 WHEELER W/UPDATES, 3000′ OF OILFIELD PIPE. 785-410-7327

FOR SALE: BATTERY CHARGER, 2 JACK STANDS, 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV W/REMOTE. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 4WD, 20′ LUND BOAT TRAILER, TIRES & WHEELS FOR A YAMAHA. 793-0979

FOR SALE: GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY PURE BRED, CLOTHES WASHER, HONDA 4 WHEELER. 786-5255

FOR SALE: BLACKSTONE GRILL (NEW) W/COVER. WANTED: BATTERY OPERATED RV MOVER. 793-5645

FOR SALE: 2 PERSON FIBERGLAS HOT TUB W/COVER/CHEMICALS, SNOW BLOWER, WEATHER GUARD PU TOOL BOX. 639-2934

WANTED: 100 GALLON DIESEL FUEL TANK W/ELECTRIC PUMP, UTILITY TRAILER. 792-9414

FOR SALE: HP COMPUTER. 615-0249

FOR SALE: COATS AIR POWER TIRE CHANGER, 1996 OLDS REGENCY, CAR TRAILER W/EXTRAS. 792-2916

FOR SALE: WOMEN’S LEATHER SHOES 6-1/2, 1PR OF DICKIE JEANS 50/30. 923-1006

FOR SALE: PU BED TRAILER W/TOPPER/TOOL BOX, ECHO 16″ CHAIN SAW W/EXTRA CHAIN, TRAPPING ITEMS. 785-483-1722

WANTED: CENTRAL HEAT & AIR UNIT. 793-4993

WANTED: SOCKETS. 282-4917

FOR SALE: MOSSBERG 12 GA.PUMP SHOTGUN, EVINRUDE 10HP OUTBOARD MOTOR. 617-7884

WANTED: REPAIR PERSON FOR VACUUM CLEANERS. 617-8141

FOR SALE: CLARK WELDER W/TANK. 564-3247

FOR SALE: LG SMART PHONE, FLUKE DISTANCE METER, HOME CUTTING BOARDS 282-9331

WANTED: SOMEONE TO REPAIR VACUUM CLEANERS. 617-8141

FOR SALE: SAWS & TOOLS, CAR STANDS, JACKS & MORE (MUST CLEAN OUT GARAGE). 639-2492

FOR SALE: MAYTAG 22 CU.FT. REFRIGERATOR W/ICE/WATER, 46″ SONY TV. 257-8471

FOR SALE: OTTER BOX FOR A LG G5 PHONE. 587-3307

FOR SALE: 24′ FIFTH WHEEL DOVE TAIL TRAILER W/2 AXLES $2500.00, 8′ PICKUP TRAILER $300.00, EXERCISE BIKE $40.00 AND A SOLO FLEX EXERCISE MACHINE FOR $250.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-285-1722

