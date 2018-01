The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Prostate Cancer” on Friday, February 2, at 1 pm. Join PA Ed Habash, St. Rose Health Center, as he discusses Prostate Cancer, the available treatments and preventative screening.

For more information call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.