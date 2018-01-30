Dorothy E. Minson, 93, died January 26, 2018, at Cherry Village, Great Bend. She was born April 17, 1924, in Hoisington, the daughter of Christian and Marie Elizabeth (Karst) Kramer. Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Hoisington High School.

A lifetime Hoisington resident she worked for the Hoisington Lutheran Hospital as an insurance clerk.

She was involved in the Concordia Lutheran Church where she had taught Sunday school and played the piano and organ. She was a member of the Lutheran Women Missionary League and also played in many different bridge clubs.

On May 26, 1942, she married Lawrence A. Minson, in Hoisington. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2009.

Survivors include; five children, Mike Minson and wife Judy of Boerne, Texas, Elizabeth Ann Lindquist and husband Jay of Great Bend, Gary Minson and wife Joyce of Abilene, D.J. Baird and husband Dean of Hoisington, and Sara Dutton and husband Gary of Salina; a sister, Chris Bickle and husband Don of Hays; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister, Esther Valerius, and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Concordia Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gary Wolf presiding. There will be a private family inurnment in the Hoisington Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.