Commissioners authorize a new radio tower for Midwest Energy

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a conditional land use permit that will allow Midwest Energy to build a 350-foot communications tower north of Susank. Barton County Environmental Manager and Zoning Administrator Judy Gorham told the board Monday that the Planning Commission had approved the request to change the location of the proposed tower from agriculture to conditional use. She says Midwest Energy already has towers in use in Barton County but this one is different.

Midwest Energy now has six months to break ground on the new tower with plans to start construction in late spring or early summer.