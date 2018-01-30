Chiefs send Alex Smith to Washington

reported by the Kansas City Star…

Quarterback Alex Smith has a new home, as sources tell The Star that the Chiefs have reached agreement to trade their veteran starter of the last five seasons to Washington.

There is no word on the compensation yet, and any trade involving Smith can’t be completed until the first day of the new league year, which begins at 3 p.m. on March 14. But the sources say the deal is in place and will proceed.

Smith, 33, is coming off a stellar season in which he set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7).

However, Smith was entering the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, and he has a cap number of $20.6 million for 2018. By trading him, the club stands to save $17 million.

The deal also clears the way for 2017 first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes to become the Chiefs’ new starting quarterback. Mahomes’ regular-season NFL debut, a 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, was a success.

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with an interception in the game and showed poise while leading the Chiefs’ game-winning drive.

“I think he’s got what it takes man,” Denver cornerback Aqib Talib said at the Pro Bowl. “He’s got a super strong arm, he can make all the throws. He made great reads in our game. I know we had a simple game plan on defense, but he made great reads and took control of the game.”

Smith was acquired from San Francisco in 2013 for two third-round picks. He posted a 50-26 record as a starter since arriving in Kansas City and has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.