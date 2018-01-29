Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.