Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests Megan Donecker and Beth Foley with Advanced Medical DME, a sister company to PM Sleep Lab in Great Bend.

 9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A     Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will look at how agriculture is addressing water quality concerns.

 11A-11:30     “Viewpoints”

 11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Marlene Martin who will talk about the District’s Parent Teacher Resource Center. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

7:30-10P        College Basketball – Vanderbilt @ Kentucky

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”