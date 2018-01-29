Sheriff identifies Kansas man who died after crash into forklift

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County.

A vehicle driven by Daniel V. Martinez, 23, Overland Park, was eastbound at 102 West Railroad Avenue (U.S. Highway 24), according to Corporal Jace Beightel with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle traveled left of center and struck an industrial forklift parked off the north side of the road.

Martinez was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to a Topeka hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s department did release the name of the victim late Sunday. The accident remains under investigation.

