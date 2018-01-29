Police: 4 Kan. suspects took cash, battered woman at Dollar General

SEDGEWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General in the 900 Block of South Woodlawn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 35-year-old store employee told police four unknown black, male suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money. A 33-year-old female employee gave the suspects cash. In addition, the suspects battered a 25-year old woman in the store and took her purse.

The suspects fled the store on foot. The suspects are described as in their 20s and wore a grey, red and or black hooded sweatshirts, jeans or dark slacks and white masks, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Wichita Police.