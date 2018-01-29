KBI: Silver Alert cancelled for missing Salina man

SALINE COUNTY -The Silver Alert for a missing Salina man has been cancelled, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Authorities located Mr. Wolf and he was deceased, according to the KBI.

The KBI released no addition details on Monday.

———————-

SALINE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Salina Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a missing Salina man.

The whereabouts of Gene Oliver Wolfe, 89, are unknown. Wolfe suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. He is 5’5″, 155 lbs., has short gray hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

Wolfe was last seen in Salina, at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to have left home in a 2002 White Ford Taurus with Kansas tag number 096JGM. The Taurus also has a broken tail light.

Wolfe’s direction of travel is unknown. He mentioned going to his parents’ gravesite in Manchester, Kan. but has not been located there.

The Salina Police Department asks anyone with information, or who has had contact with Wolfe, to immediately call them at 785-826-7210.

