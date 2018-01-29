John O’Connor

January 29, 2018

If I were to title this week’s effort, I would call it ‘Smells of My Youth.’ A little strange, you say? Not really. Experts say people have a long and strong memory for smells, even ones they haven’t been exposed to for many years. Simply stated, smells can take you back in time. Of course, you may not WANT to smell some things from your past, but you get the point.

Let’s go back to my home town of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, circa 1960 or so. Manitowoc is 75 miles north of Milwaukee, right smack on the shore of Lake Michigan. In those days it was a heavily industrial town, building ships, huge construction cranes and also home to Mirro Aluminum, (seven plants within a ten-mile radius) which made aluminum products that were shipped worldwide. It was also a transportation hub, with several railroads criss-crossing the area and big cargo-carrying ships in and out of port every day of the year.

I often think about it this time of the year, especially on cloudy days, of which we had plenty in winter on the Lakeshore. It was not unusual to go a week without seeing the sun. THAT’S when you would really smell the ‘toxic brew’ floating in the air: coal smoke from all the ship traffic, (and coal furnaces in homes) and industrial pollution particulates trapped by the low-hanging cloud cover. Freshly fallen snow would have black flecks on it within hours.

God only knows what all we were breathing every day. We even had a vinegar plant that out-gassed a pungent and powerful smell when you drove past it. Add to that the thousands of inefficient vehicles belching blue smoke and you had ‘atmosphere’ to the max. Of course, EPA was not even on the horizon yet. (Interesting fact: both EPA and OSHA, much vilified in some quarters today, began during the administration of Richard Nixon, not exactly a flaming liberal.)

I had one bright spot ‘smell-wise’ in my daily routine: trudging home from school on a wintry and gloomy day I would pass the Bon Ton Bakery, right across the street from Mirro Aluminum’s massive Plant Number 1. If the wind was from the north I could smell the baked goodies a half-block away. If I had the cash (a nickel, seven cents later) I would splurge on a ‘long john,’ doughnut or ‘Berliner’ to help me make it the final two blocks to our home at 1716 Washington.

Summer brought its own smells and more consistently sunny days. The Manitowoc River had its own smell (not unpleasant, just different) as did Lake Michigan itself. The delightful scent of freshly-cut lawns was a constant. The city was also blessed with thousands of lilac bushes which bloomed and released their intoxicating perfume in late May or early June. The most unique smell wafting through the downtown area was the sweet smell of malt being processed at the Rahr Malting Plant, which sold its products to breweries and other food manufacturing concerns around the world.

The best summertime smell of all was the scent of bratwurst, cooked up at the numerous church picnics and other public gatherings. Of course, at such gatherings you had to put up with hundreds of people smoking cigarettes or cigars, but no one thought anything of it then.

Come fall, you would have weeks of leaf-burning as homeowners raked their ‘crops’ into lofty piles and set them ablaze in their yards, a practice legal in those days when most people had a reasonable amount of common sense. Burning leaves smell good, especially from a ways off. Whenever I smell them nowadays (not often) it transports me back to those innocent days.

Times change, of course. The industry is pretty much gone; the crane company moved somewhere else just last year. The aluminum cookware is made wherever labor’s the cheapest. The shipyard is closed and ship traffic is limited to the grand old passenger ferry Badger, (still running on coal, courtesy of a waiver permit from the EPA) but there is a thriving pleasure boat population and charter fishing industry which makes good use of the beautiful Manitowoc Marina. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum, complete with its own WW2 submarine has become a major tourist draw. The malting company still cranks out lots of product.

Oh, and they still have the brats. ‘Nuff said. Gettin’ hungry just thinkin’ about ‘em.

From the ‘Mailbox’: Terry answered the Presidential life-saving question: yes, Alexander Graham Bell worked up a primitive metal detector, but it didn’t work well enough to locate the bullet lodged in James Garfield’s torso. Paul mentioned that Thomas Edison had a gadget that might have helped a later assassination victim, William McKinley, but it was too late.

Vicki got Vista Burger, now Taco Bell. Julie went even one better, remembering Vista AND ‘Bionic Burger,’ which followed Vista and preceded TB’s arrival. I had forgotten Bionic. Nice.

‘Price Lister’ got the sports apparel question. Yep, it was a guy named Ralph who cut a piece of foam out of an old couch, painted it yellow and started the Cheesehead craze in Packerland.

Still active: the music question (see last week’s post for details) and also the question asking what was the first major land battle victory for the USA in WW2?

New Ones…This material is often used for making the mouthpiece for a certain type of wind instrument.

Speaking of wind, if you were a sailor and were expecting Force 8 winds, what would that mean?

What appliance store was located on the east side of Great Bend’s Main Street in the 1600 block during the ‘70s and maybe ‘80s?

