Investigators determine cause of fatal Kansas house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Fire investigators have determined the cause of a fatal weekend fire.

Just after 11a.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to fire in a small, single family home at 3515 South St. Clair in Wichita, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

Crews found a small fire in the living room area of the home. While fighting the fire, crews found a 66-year-old man in a hallway. They removed the man from the home and attempted but were unable to resuscitate him.

An investigating revealed that an extension cord in the living room was under numerous items, combustible material. The extension cord was damaged. The fire was determined to be an accidental electrical malfunction of the extension cord. Damage was estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

Ocadiz did not release the name of the victim.