Barton County once again seeking “High Risk Rural Roads” funding

Barton County will once again seek funding from the “High Risk Rural Roads” program. According to County Engineer Barry McManaman, the Kansas Department of Transportation has requested applications for the 2020 program where $3.5 million dollars will be available for those projects that are approved for funding.

Barry McManaman Audio

McManaman told Barton County Commissioners Monday that he plans to submit applications for two different rural roads projects to tap into the 2020 funding opportunity.

Barry McManaman Audio

That project previously had a sign replacement project but did not include a no passing zone analysis. Both project applications will request that all preliminary engineering, construction, and inspection costs be funded with federal money.

If the projects are approved by KDOT it is anticipated that the federal funds will cover 100% of the costs.