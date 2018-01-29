Barton County 911 set to purchase new recording system

Barton County 911 utilizes voice logging, an important part of the 911 service that makes audio recordings from radios, telephones, microphones and other sources. The conversations that are recorded are used for training to improve emergency services and they are used by the County Attorney’s Office to aid in criminal prosecution. But the current voice logging recorder used by 911 is failing, forcing 911 Director Dena Popp to go before Commissioner’s Monday to request the purchase of new equipment.

The cost of the new recording equipment was just under $43 thousand dollars with an additional $7 thousand dollars tacked on for an evidence compliance pack and organizer feature that will be paid for by the County Attorney’s Office.

Commissioner’s approved the purchase that will be paid for with funds from the 911 telephone tax fund.