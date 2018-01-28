Police: Sisters jailed after Kan. restaurant fight, battery of officer

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two woman following an altercation at a Kansas restaurant.

Just after 2:30a.m. Saturday, Police responded to Denny’s at 1500 SW Wanamaker in Topeka regarding a fight inside the business involving several subjects, according to police Lt. Steve Roth.

On arrival, officers attempted to detain the involved parties.

In attempting to flee the scene, Chase Holford, Topeka, struck a police officer with her car.

She was arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer.

The officer was not injured. Courtney Holford, Topeka, was also arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections for their respective charges. Two other subjects were cited for various misdemeanor charges and released at the scene.