Panthers take 18th at Rocky Welton Invitational

The Great Bend Panthers finished 18th out of 37 teams at the 60th annual Rocky Welton Inviational Friday and Saturday in Garden City.

Gage Fritz at 152 had the best finish for the Panthers by taking 4th.

The Panthers return home to face Liberal in a Western Athletic Conference dual Thursday.

Team Scores

1 Goddard 226.5

2 Kearney 221.5

3 Pueblo East 180.5

4 Pomona 180.0

5 Valley Center 130.5

6 Newton 120.5

7 Ponderosa 117.0

8 Canon City 108.0

9 Garden City – White 106.5

10 Scottsbluff 92.5

11 Doherty 87.5

12 Lamar 81.0

13 Hoxie 74.0

13 Olathe South 74.0

15 Blue Valley SW 73.5

16 Santa Fe 66.0

17 Scott City 63.0

18 Great Bend 62.5

19 Dodge City 57.0

20 St. James 55.0

21 Hays 49.5

22 Pine Creek 47.5

23 Lewis-Palmer 47.0

24 Pueblo Centennial 44.0

25 La Junta 43.5

26 Holcomb 41.0

26 Ulysses 41.0

28 Bear Creek 39.5

29 Andale 39.0

29 Liberal 39.0

31 Fountain-Ft. Carson 37.0

32 El Dorado 26.5

33 Garden City – Brown 24.0

34 Colby 22.0

35 Hugoton 20.0

36 Lakin 15.0

37 Republic County 13.5

Great Bend Panther Results

106: Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) – 14th

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Gonzales (Pueblo Centennial) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Benny Diego Gonzales (La Junta) (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Daniel McMullen (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 4 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Pablo Marquez (Bear Creek) (SV-1 9-7)

13th Place Match – Caleb Pavlacka (Andale) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (MD 13-0)

113: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 7th

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Jayse Bouillion (Doherty) (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 2 – Tanner Hunt (Lewis – Palmer) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Fall 4:58)

Cons. Round 3 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Elias Gonzales (Pomona) (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Round 4 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Couy Weil (Dodge City) (Fall 4:21)

Cons. Round 5 – Brayden Smith (Kearney) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Tanner Hunt (Lewis – Palmer) (Inj. [time])

126: Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Creighton Newell (Hays) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 2:27)

Cons. Round 2 – Drew Ernsdorff (Lenexa-St. James Academy) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:40)

132: George Weber (Great Bend) – 7th

Champ. Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Zane Rankin (Lamar) (Fall 4:34)

Quarterfinals – Aaden Valdez (Pueblo East) over George Weber (Great Bend) (TF 18-2 4:29)

Cons. Round 4 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Colten Kowalek (Kearney) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Kaj Perez (Garden City) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match – George Weber (Great Bend) over Shane Coffey (Canon City) (Dec 4-3)

138: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) over Hazen Keener (Hays) (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 2 – Malachi Salas (Garden City) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 4:57)

Cons. Round 2 – Andrew Garcia (Garden City) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 8-0)

145: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 13th

Champ. Round 1 – Zac Hanenberg (Canon City) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Kyle Casper (Hays) (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Alonso Martinez (Ulysses) (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Cole Hernandez (Pueblo Centennial) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (TF 17-2 5:00)

Cons. Round 4 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Preston Moon (Dodge City) (Inj. [time])

13th Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Isaiah Baber (Lamar) (TF 19-4 4:20)

152: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over max lugo (Liberal) (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Landon Summers (Hays) (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinals – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Jud Kuchera (Kearney) (Dec 8-5)

Semifinals – Matthew Stack (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Semis – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Bailey McBride (Canon City) (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match – Zack Szostak (Doherty) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

160: Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) – 15th

Champ. Round 2 – Dante Harper (Newton) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Zack Taylor (Canon City) (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Gus Franzen (Kearney) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 4 – Enoch Hetzel (Ponderosa) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 2:34)

15th Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Korbin Brown (Fountain – Fort Carson) (MD 11-1)