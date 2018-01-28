No. 10 Barton Wrestling takes down No. 21 Pratt 41-10

bartonsports.com

n a battle of nationally ranked programs, the No. 10 ranked Barton Community College Wrestling team took to the road to deliver a 41-10 defeat of No. 21 Pratt Community College Thursday evening at Pratt’s Dennis Lesh Sports Arena.

The Cougars picked up three pins on the evening beginning with Andres Duron getting the squad off to a good start with a third period 125 pound pancake, while Trent Miles (184) and No. 8 Brix Brickey (285) delivered late match back flattenings to cap the decisive victory.

The result improves Barton to 8-1 in duals with 157 pound No. 2 ranked Kade Sander remaining undefeated improving to 9-0 with a 20-4 tech fall victory. Gage McBride followed in the 165 with a 13-4 major decision withEthan Dean’s bout the closest of the victories in pulling out a 4-2 decision.

Pratt had two open weight classes on the night as 133 division Kansas Cup Champion Gage Gomez and 174 pound No. 5 ranked David Kelly each receiving forfeits.

Barton’s lone two losses came in the 141 and 149 divisions, with No. 5 Keaton Sander being handled by soon-to-be ranked Kevin Kissane in a 12-4 major decision and Emmanuel Peralta getting pinned by Dalton Hensley.

Due to a schedule change of canceling Saturday’s dual in Parsons, the Cougars next mat competition won’t come until Saturday, February 10, as national berths will be on the line in the NJCAA West/Central District Championships held in Goodland, Kansas.

Complete Results:

125 – Andres Duron (BARTON) over Kelvin Gonzales (Pratt), Fall 6:00, Barton leads 6-0

133 – Gage Gomez (BARTON) wins by forfeit, Barton leads 6-0

141 – Kevin Kissane (Pratt) over Keaton Sander (BARTON), 10-2 major decision, Barton leads 12-4

149 – Dalton Hensley (Pratt) over Emmanuel Peralta (BARTON), Fall 3:33, Barton leads 12-10

157 – Kade Sander (BARTON) over Justin Skerce (Pratt), 20-3 tech fall, Barton leads 17-10

165 – Gage McBride (BARTON) over Nick Lucas, 13-4 major decision, Barton leads 21-10

174 – David Kelly (BARTON) wins by forfeit, Barton leads 27-10

184 – Trent Miles (BARTON) over James Ellis (Pratt), Fall 2:37, Barton leads 33-10

197 – Ethan Dean (BARTON) over Nick Ackerman, 4-2 decision, Barton leads 36-10

*Dean assessed post-match Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty, minus 1 point, Barton leads 35-10

285 – Brix Brickey (BARTON) over Chris Henderson (Pratt), Fall 1:26, Barton wins 41-10