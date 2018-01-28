Monday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.