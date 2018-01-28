Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.