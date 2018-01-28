Kansas man jailed after chase in stolen pickup wants to change plea

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who entered a plea to felony flee and elude for a case from January of 2017 indicated through his attorney Friday that he wants to withdraw that plea. If granted, he could go to trial for that charge and two others.

Brittan Calfee, 28, is accused of leading Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high-speed chase on January 12. He was allegedly in a stolen pickup and had no driver’s license.

As part of the agreement, he entered a plea to the flee and elude. The state dropped the other two charges. If he withdraws from the plea, he would face trial on all three charges. District Judge Tim Chambers warned Calfee of the possibility and then agreed to set a hearing over the defendant’s motion to withdraw.

Calfee remains jailed. He was transported to Reno County from the Seward County jail where he is incarcerated for charges. He has three previous convictions for burglary and one for obstruction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.