Kansas man dies after pickup crash during police chase

ATCHISON COUNTY— A Kansas man died after a crash during a chase by officers just after 1 a.m. Sunday in Atchison County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado 2500 driven by Raymond Bosch, Jr., 45, Effingham, was westbound on Main Street at 22nd Street in Atchison being pursued by law enforcement.

The driver failed to maneuver a curve. The pickup entered a private lawn, struck a brick retaining wall and rolled.

Bosch was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Authorities did not release details on what initiated the chase.