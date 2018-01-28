Great Bend grade school deals with a heavy dose of poverty

Riley Elementary School Principal JoAnn Blevins told the USD 428 Board of Education last week that poverty is high at the Great Bend grade school and creates the biggest obstacle they face when trying to get students to learn.

At Riley, 95 percent of students received reduced or free lunches, which means about 95 percent of the students are living in some form of poverty.

Out of the 375 students at Riley this year, 78 percent are Hispanic, 20 percent are white, and two percent are other.

Blevins mentioned at the school board luncheon that 74 percent of the students at Riley are learning English, which is down from past years.

Blevins noted the movement seen from students either leaving school or coming to Riley throughout the year is effected by poverty. If a parent or guardian has to move to a different city for a job can cause their student population to fluctuate throughout the year.