Congressman Marshall appointed to leadership role on the SST Committee

Washington, D.C.- Rep. Marshall released the following statement on his assignment to a leadership role on the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“I’m honored to be the new Vice Chair of the Science, Space & Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology,” Marshall said. “This Subcommittee has legislative jurisdiction and general oversight over the National Science Foundation (NSF). Last year, the NSF provided Kansas State University with more than $13 million for research and development. The Subcommittee also has jurisdiction over a wide range of issues, including fire grant programs that provide essential gear and training to our firefights and emergency responders. These programs are especially critical in rural areas like the Big First.”

Prior to this selection, Rep. Marshall worked closely with the Subcommittee to hold a hearing on the importance of federal agriculture research.

“As a former physician, Rep. Marshall has the experience to serve the Research and Technology Subcommittee well as vice chairman. Since joining the Science Committee, Rep. Marshall has served with vigor, and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” Chairman Lamar Smith (R-TX) said about the nomination.

Rep. Marshall looks forward to working with Chairman Smith and Chairwoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA) in this new role and excited to assume a leadership position.