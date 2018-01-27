UPDATE: Mom whose 4 kids were killed in Pratt house fire dies

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Hospital officials say the mother of four children who all died in a house fire in Pratt has died.

Officials with St. Francis Hospital in Wichita confirmed that Charee Eggleston was taken off life support Saturday and died soon after.

Eggleston suffered burns and was flown Thursday morning from Pratt to St. Francis Hospital. Her children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home’s basement. Several other adults survived the fire.

Authorities have not announced the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal launched an investigation the day of the fire.

Pratt is about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) west of Wichita.

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A hospital official says a mother whose four children were killed in a southern Kansas house fire is in critical condition.

Cheree Eggleston suffered burns and was flown Thursday morning from the town of Pratt to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Her children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home’s basement. Besides the mother, three other adults in the home survived.

Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward says the cause of the fire is unknown. A state fire marshal is on scene investigating.

PRATT COUNTY — Officials remain on the scene of a deadly Thursday morning house fire near the intersection of 2nd and Austin in Pratt, according to the city law enforcement center.

Four children died in the fire, according to Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward.

The children’s mother, Charee Eggleston, was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment of severe burns.

The children, ranging in age from 4 months to 4 years, were trapped in the basement of the home.

Friends of the family have established an online fundraiser to assist the family.