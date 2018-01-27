Suspect jailed in connection for shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after midnight Tuesday, police responded to a home in the 2000 block of south Kansas Avenue in Topeka on a report of a shooting.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital by AMR. Both victims were listed in critical condition, with at least one victim suffering from injuries believed to be life threatening.

Witnesses described a black male wearing a brown jacket leaving the area to the north just after gunshots were heard.

On Friday, police reported John W Towner Jr., 28, had been interviewed in reference to this incident. He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He has previous convictions for drugs and battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.