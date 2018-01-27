Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting – Monday, January 29, 2018
9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, January 22, 2018, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item
must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being
recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any
organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the
media and law enforcement, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /
Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the
County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested
by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. RESOLUTION 2018-04: Conditional Land Use Permit Application for a Described
Tract of Land – “Susank NW Tower”:
-On January 9, 2018, the Barton County Planning Commission held a public
hearing to consider an application submitted by Midwest Energy, Inc. for a
Conditional Land Use Permit to build a 350’ Communications Tower at a tract of
land which is located in the SE/4, Section 18, Township 16 South, Range 13 West,
and commonly known as: “Susank NW Tower”, 138 NW 200 Rd, Hoisington,
Kansas, 67544. The site is zoned as Agricultural District and a Communications
Tower is listed as a Conditional Use. The Planning Commission has
recommended the Conditional Land Use Permit for this purpose be approved.
Judy Goreham, Zoning Administrator, will present details.
C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Kansas Department of Transportation, Federal Fiscal Year
2020 High Risk Rural Roads Program Applications:
-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has requested applications for
the Federal Fiscal Year 2020 High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program. Barry
McManaman, County Engineer, has proposed that the County apply for two
projects. Project One is for an engineering study of signing and no passing zones
on various County roads that are classified as major collectors, minor collectors,
and local roads, and on which no previous signing project has been done.
Project Two is for the engineering analysis of no passing zones and the required
no passing pennant signs. This second project previously had a sign
replacement project in Federal Fiscal Year 2013 but that project did not include
a no passing zone analysis. Both project applications will request that all
preliminary engineering (design), construction, and construction engineering
(inspection) costs be funded with federal money. If the projects are approved
by KDOT it is anticipated that the federal funds will cover 100% of the costs. Mr.
McManaman will provide details.
D. COMMUNICATIONS: Replacement of the Recording System:
-Voice logging is an important element of the 911 service. Audio recordings are
made from telephones, radios, microphones and other sources. This information
is used to improve emergency services and to aid in criminal prosecution. The
current recorder at 911 is failing. Dena Popp, Communications Director,
researched options and suggests that a Voice Products 30 Channel NICE
Recording System be purchased. The cost, $42,833.00, includes installation,
training, Quality Assurance, Redacting feature, all licensing, and one year
maintenance. The Evidence Compliance Pack and organizer feature, priced at
$7,050.00, is included in the package and will be paid by the County Attorney’s
Office. Ms. Popp will be joined by Casey Hubbard, Office Manager /
Investigator, to provide details.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
-County officials may attend the Ellinwood Chamber Banquet on Saturday,
February 3, 2018. The event, held at the Lone Wolf Restaurant, 111 East 1st,
Ellinwood, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social hour.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
JANUARY 29, 2018
9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the
Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse
Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,
the Commission will return to their Chambers.
10:30 a.m. – Replacement of the existing Law Enforcement Domain Servers –
John Debes, IT Director
10:45 a.m. – Commission Redistricting – Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk
11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director,
and Ms. Zimmerman
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Judy Goreham,
Environmental Manager, is scheduled for February 1, 2018.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2018.
VI. ADJOURN.