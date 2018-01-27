Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting – Monday, January 29, 2018

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, January 22, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item

must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being

recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any

organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the

media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. RESOLUTION 2018-04: Conditional Land Use Permit Application for a Described

Tract of Land – “Susank NW Tower”:

-On January 9, 2018, the Barton County Planning Commission held a public

hearing to consider an application submitted by Midwest Energy, Inc. for a

Conditional Land Use Permit to build a 350’ Communications Tower at a tract of

land which is located in the SE/4, Section 18, Township 16 South, Range 13 West,

and commonly known as: “Susank NW Tower”, 138 NW 200 Rd, Hoisington,

Kansas, 67544. The site is zoned as Agricultural District and a Communications

Tower is listed as a Conditional Use. The Planning Commission has

recommended the Conditional Land Use Permit for this purpose be approved.

Judy Goreham, Zoning Administrator, will present details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Kansas Department of Transportation, Federal Fiscal Year

2020 High Risk Rural Roads Program Applications:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has requested applications for

the Federal Fiscal Year 2020 High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, has proposed that the County apply for two

projects. Project One is for an engineering study of signing and no passing zones

on various County roads that are classified as major collectors, minor collectors,

and local roads, and on which no previous signing project has been done.

Project Two is for the engineering analysis of no passing zones and the required

no passing pennant signs. This second project previously had a sign

replacement project in Federal Fiscal Year 2013 but that project did not include

a no passing zone analysis. Both project applications will request that all

preliminary engineering (design), construction, and construction engineering

(inspection) costs be funded with federal money. If the projects are approved

by KDOT it is anticipated that the federal funds will cover 100% of the costs. Mr.

McManaman will provide details.

D. COMMUNICATIONS: Replacement of the Recording System:

-Voice logging is an important element of the 911 service. Audio recordings are

made from telephones, radios, microphones and other sources. This information

is used to improve emergency services and to aid in criminal prosecution. The

current recorder at 911 is failing. Dena Popp, Communications Director,

researched options and suggests that a Voice Products 30 Channel NICE

Recording System be purchased. The cost, $42,833.00, includes installation,

training, Quality Assurance, Redacting feature, all licensing, and one year

maintenance. The Evidence Compliance Pack and organizer feature, priced at

$7,050.00, is included in the package and will be paid by the County Attorney’s

Office. Ms. Popp will be joined by Casey Hubbard, Office Manager /

Investigator, to provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the Ellinwood Chamber Banquet on Saturday,

February 3, 2018. The event, held at the Lone Wolf Restaurant, 111 East 1st,

Ellinwood, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social hour.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

JANUARY 29, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Replacement of the existing Law Enforcement Domain Servers –

John Debes, IT Director

10:45 a.m. – Commission Redistricting – Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director,

and Ms. Zimmerman

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Judy Goreham,

Environmental Manager, is scheduled for February 1, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.