KWEC hosts bat fair on Feb. 11

Small bats, big bats, brown bats, red bats, all will be explored during KWEC’s Bat Fair on Feb. 11 from 2 – 4 p.m. Free activities are planned for this day devoted to one of man’s best friends. Discover more about these fascinating creatures in a fun atmosphere that includes something for all ages.

The fair begins with a presentation by FHSU Sternberg Museum of Natural History Zoologist Curtis Schmidt, who coauthored Bats of Kansas. An advocate for bats, Schmidt will provide a light but informative report about several Kansas bat species and how scientists gather data on these beneficial nocturnal hunters and the fight to save bats from a devastating disease. After making their own bat, kids can complete a scavenger hunt in a “cave”, finding cave animals in addition to bats, compare bat wing spans and “capture” and measure their own bats.

View examples and instructions on building a bat box to attract bats to your yard, to help control mosquitos and other insect pests. In addition to KWEC’s live big brown bats, several Sternberg museum bat specimens will be on display.

For more information, contact KWEC at 877-243-9268.