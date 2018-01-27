Kansas teen dead, 2 other children hospitalized after crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 1p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Abigail R. Medley, 17, Topeka, was eastbound on Interstate 470 at Gage.

The driver overcorrected to the left and the vehicle fell towards the median, overturned and landed in westbound lanes of I-470.

Medley was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Brooke Medley, 15, Topeka, and Mattie Hosie, 2, were transported to the hospital in Topeka.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.