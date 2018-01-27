Kansas officer who fired gun in house, injuring girl, fired

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say an officer who fired a shot inside a house, injuring a 9-year-old girl, has been fired.

Officer Dexter Betts was fired Thursday. Betts’ attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.

The shooting occurred in late December when officers were called to the house for a report of a man who was threatening to hurt himself.

The family’s four children and dog remained inside the house with officers, who were looking for a gun. While inside, an officer shot at the dog, saying it charged him, while the four children were in the room.

The bullet broke into fragments, which hit a 9-year-old girl in the head. The girl was treated and released from a Wichita hospital.