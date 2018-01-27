Kansas man dies in Ellsworth Co. head-on semi crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — A man from Hays died in an accident just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F250 driven by Dustin S. Karst, 39, was northbound on Kansas 14 five miles south of Ellsworth. The pickup crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2010 Peterbilt semi driven by Brian K. Coleman, 49, Tecumseh, OK., head-on.

Karst was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home.

Coleman and a passenger in the sleeper Tina Coleman, 49, Tecumseh, OK., were transported to the hospital in Salina. The KHP did not have seat belt usage details for Karst.