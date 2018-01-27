K-State outscores Georgia late, rallies for 56-51 win

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) – Kansas State outscores Georgia 12-2 in the final 6:11 to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 56-51 on Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum in the annual challenge between teams from the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12.

It was a ground out affair for the Wildcats (16-5) who were held well below their season average 77.1 points per contest. Dean Wade led Kansas State with 20 points on 7 of 17 shooting including hitting some clutch second-half baskets down the stretch to help extend the Wildcats lead.

Georgia (12-8) was led in scoring by Yante Maten with 14 points on 6-11 shooting.

Bulldogs took the lead early in the second half and used tough defense, tough shot making, and solid rebounding as they trounced the Wildcats in that category with a 38-27 edge, including 12 on the offensive end alone.

With the Wildcats beginning their climb back into the ballgame, the Bulldog offense stalled as they went 1 of 11 from the field and didn’t pick up their first basket until Derek Ogbeide scored on a layup with 34 seconds left in the ballgame.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Kansas State showed that they can win those “grind out” games as they scored well below their 83.3 points per game they averaged in the last three contests.

Georgia: The Bulldogs struggles continue as they now have lost five of their last six with the lone victory coming against LSU.

THEY SAID IT: “He is a player who can shoot the three and drive it. He can score mid-range off a fade away or a pull-up and is a very good passer. Because he has good shooters around him it is usually one-on-one so he is able to finish a lot of plays.” – Georgia coach Mark Fox on Wade.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: Kansas State could be in a position to have their first ranking since January of 2017.

STATS AND STREAKS: The win by Kansas State makes them 3-2 all-time in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs host Florida on Tuesday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats host Kansas on Monday.