Former Kansas police officer sentenced for fatal DUI crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former Lawrence police officer will serve a year of supervised probation for driving under the influence during a wreck that killed a motorcycle driver.

The Lawrence Journal-World Thursday that 51-year-old Robert Heafey, of Lawrence, was ordered to participate in a weekend alcohol/drug intervention program and pay about $1,300 in fines.

Heafey pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI on Jan. 12. The 11-year police veteran resigned the day the charges were filed in September 2017.

Investigators say Heafey and 56-year-old Jesse del Campo were riding their motorcycles in July 2017 when a deer ran in front of them. Heafey laid his bike down and del Campo to run over him. Del Campo died later of his injuries.

Investigators said both men’s blood alcohol levels were above the state’s legal limit.