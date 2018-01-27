Barton County Upward Bound students help send a foster child to camp

BUSINESS NEWS

A lucky foster child is a step closer to attending the Royal Family KIDS Camp free of charge thanks to the Barton County Upward Bound (BCUB) program, which raised $400 by collecting spare change for four months. BCUB students collected with the goal of raising money to send one child to camp. The students presented the money to the Royal Family KIDS Camp in December.

BCUB aims to provide different categories of high school students better opportunities for attending college. Each month they participate in a monthly community service activity. The activities help give back to the community for the services which they have received through the program.

According to the Royal Family KIDS website, the purpose of the camp is to provide foster children ages 6-12 “a week of positive memories and royal treatment in a Christian Camp environment.”