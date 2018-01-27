2 jailed, child in protective custody after Kansas standoff

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a Friday standoff in Dodge City.

On Friday, police, sheriff’s deputies and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation received information that a man with Kansas Department of Corrections warrants was in Dodge City, according to a media release from police.

Officers were told that the subject was armed with a gun and stated he wasn’t going back to prison.

Officers located the subject at a residence in the 1200 block of north 2nd Avenue in Dodge City. They surrounded the residence and attempted to contact the subject. While on scene officers learned there was an adult female and 2 year old child in the residence as well.

Officers acquired a cell phone number and were able to talk him out of the residence and surrender without incident.

After the man was taken into custody officers found the adult female to have warrants as well. She was also arrested without incident and the child was taken into police protective custody.

The incident only lasted 23 minutes. No one was injured during the brief standoff. Police did not release names of the suspects.