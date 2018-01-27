1 hospitalized after Kansas church fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire started inside a Topeka church.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Friday at Divine Love Outreach Ministries Church in the eastern part of the city.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the church. Officials say a person found outside the church had sustained injuries from the fire was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the fire started in the church’s kitchen.

Fire officials estimated the damage of the structure somewhere between $25,000 and $90,000 and loss of contents at around $65,000.