Police ask for assistance to locate missing Kansas man

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help to locate a missing Kansas man.

On Friday, December 15, the family of 25-year-old reported Alex Michael LaRussa contacted the Salina Police Department that he was missing.

LaRussa was last seen just before 9:30p.m. Friday, December 8 in the area of Iron and Ohio Streets in Salina. He was driving a tan 2004 Ford Explorer with Kansas tags at the time of his disappearance. LaRussa is described as white male, approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs about 175 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. His left leg was amputated above the knee and he is wheel-chair bound.

If you have any information concerning the disappearance of Alex LaRussa, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.