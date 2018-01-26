One-vehicle accident on W. Barton County Road

On Thursday, January 25 at about 11:58 a.m. Barton County Sheriff’s officers responded to a reported injury accident in the 700 block of W. Barton County Rd., west of the city of Great Bend.

Investigation indicates a 2002, Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck gold in color, operated by Randy L Miller of Albert, left the roadway and entered the North ditch. The vehicle struck a field drive and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a utility pole breaking it off and continued east in the ditch where it finally came to rest.

Miller sustained non-life- threatening injuries and was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital.

The Sheriff’s office is still investigating as to why the vehicle left the road.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Great Bend Fire and EMS units.