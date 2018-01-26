Kansas man dies after crash through fence, over creek

BROWN COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Ernest Benjamin Reynolds III, 40, Morrill, was westbound on 280th Road one mile east of Hamlin at a high rate of speed,

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway to the south, traveled through a barbed wire fence and a telephone pole, went airborne over a creek bed and came to rest in a pasture south of the roadway.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.