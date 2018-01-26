Board gives full support after criticism of Kan. education official

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the State of Board of Education’s response to criticism of a high-ranking Kansas education official (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The State Board of Education has expressed its full support for a top Kansas schools official under fire from some lawmakers.

The board voted 9-1 Friday to advise Education Commissioner Randy Watson of its full support for Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis.

Watson would have the final decision on whether to discipline Dennis over questions about how some school funding dollars were allocated.

The board met after House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and Senate President Susan Wagle sought to have Dennis and his staff suspended. Their request was a response to an audit last month that questioned how some transportation dollars were being allocated.

1:55 p.m.

___

1:25 p.m.

Dozens of local school superintendents and Kansas lawmakers have packed the State Board of Education’s meeting room to show their support for a high-ranking education official.

The board had a closed session Friday to discuss legal issues and planned to have another one to discuss personnel matters.

But dozens of other lawmakers signed a letter supporting Dennis and four former governors sent their own calling for a vote of confidence in him.

___

12:30 p.m.

Four former Kansas governors are urging the State Board of Education to give a vote of confidence to a high-ranking education official under fire from legislators.

The four ex-governors sent a letter Friday supporting Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis ahead of a special board meeting. Former Republican Govs. Mike Hayden and Bill Graves and ex-Democratic Govs. John Carlin and Kathleen Sebelius signed it.

The board scheduled its meeting after House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and Senate President Susan Wagle asked to have Dennis and members of his staff suspended. The Republican lawmakers’ request followed an audit questioning the legality of how some transportation funds have been distributed for years.

The four governors said the data provided by Dennis throughout his decades-long career has been of the highest quality.