Battle of the Bulge weight loss competition returns to Club 1 Fitness Feb. 15

BUSINESS NEWS

Back by popular demand, the Club 1 Fitness Battle of the Bulge weight loss competition is returning February 15 through April 1, 2018. This is your chance to get fit, stay accountable, and have fun with a shot at winning some cash and prizes.

“Our condensed 6-week format is just long enough to see some real results but short enough that participants can stay committed,” says General Manager Chris Berger. “Competitors weigh in on the 15th and then get access to all of our awesome group fitness classes and gym amenities with the help of our trainers to help them shed pounds and inches.”

Battle of the Bulge is open to everyone, regardless of membership status at Club 1 Fitness. Entree fee is $49 per person for gym members and $75 per person for non-members. You can assemble a team of four, or just sign up as an individual to be grouped with other competitors.

Prizes are awarded in four categories based on percent weight loss and total inches lost, giving participants several ways to win.

In addition to the group workouts and prize incentives, registration fees also include a competition t-shirt, access to nutrition tips and accountability in a private Facebook group, and admission to the awards presentation at the end of the competition.

To learn more about the competition or to get registered, visit www.club1fitness.net or stop by Club 1 Fitness at 3806 Broadway in Great Bend, Kansas. For more details, call 620-792-1366.