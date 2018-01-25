Two new Lieutenants named at Great Bend Police Department

Great Bend, Ks, January 25, 2018 – The Great Bend Police Chief along with the Director of Human Resources have officially named two new Police Lieutenants.

Heather Smith has been promoted to the position of Detective Lieutenant. Smith has been with the Great Bend Police Department since 2002 serving most recently as interim Detective Lieutenant after David Bailey was promoted to Police Chief.

Jason Settle has been promoted to the position of Patrol Lieutenant. Settle was originally hired with GBPD in 2000 and most recently has served as a Sergeant in the Patrol Division.

“Lieutenant Smith and Lieutenant Settle have many years of experience in their departments and their experience will benefit the Great Bend Police Department greatly in their new roles” says Chief David Bailey.

Randy Keasling stated, “We are very pleased to promote Heather and Jason to their new positions. They are long valued employees of the GBPD and we congratulate them on their promotions.”

Keasling stated that there are opportunities available in the Police Department and the City is taking applications from those interested in a career in Law Enforcement.

For more information or further questions please go to the City’s website: www.greatbendks.net and click on the jobs link on the left or, you may contact City Hall at 620-793-4111.