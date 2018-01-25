GREAT BEND — Sylvan Dale Bleeker passed away, January 24, 2018, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was born February 23, 1948, at Mitchell, S.D., to Otto V. and Dorothy M. (Lehr) Bleeker.

Sylvan married Dee Ann DeLange April 4, 2003, at Great Bend. He was previously married to Barbara (1970-1972) and Margaret (1974-2001).

A long time Great Bend resident and U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and Thailand, Sylvan was a retired executive for John Morrell and Co. (25 years), and Mossberg Sanitation. He retired as President of Mossberg Sanitation, in 2014, after 18 years of service. He had previously lived in Sioux Fall, S.D., Brookings, S.D., Arkansas City, Kan., and Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of Fellowship of Faith, American Legion Argonne Post 180, V.F.W. Post 3111, Rotary, all of Great Bend, Jaycees, Sioux Falls, S.D., International Who’s Who, Outstanding Young Men of America, NRA, Hog Club, and Presbyterian Players Theater. He served on Barton County Economic Development Board, was past Community Hospital Association Director, past Fuller Industries Director, CASA Volunteer, Presbyterian Elder and Youth Group Sponsor. He also served as past president for the Barton County College Foundation, and the Haven of Hope.

Survivors include wife, Dee Ann Bleeker, of the home; one son, Josh Bleeker and wife Eva of Manassas, Va.; one daughter, Melissa K. Ruff and husband Eric of White Plains, N.Y.; two step sons, Joel Krosschell and wife Julie of Cimarron, Kan., and David Mazer of Lake Forest, Calif.; one step daughter, Valerie Rodney and husband Ryan of Foothill Ranch, Calif.; one sister, Beth A. Gust and husband Cal, of Manitoba, Canada; and 9 grandchildren, Lucy Ruff, Theo Ruff, Jude Ruff, Allison Krosschell, Aubri Stone and husband Bryan, Ethan Krosschell, Owen Mazer, Rylee Rodney, and Michael Rodney.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Monday, January 29, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend with The Reverend Arlyn Thielenhaus. Interment will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, S.D. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, January 28, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial Funds have been established with CASA or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530