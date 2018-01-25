UPDATE: Woman fatally shot inside her Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 3:30a.m. Thursday police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 Block of North Edwards in Wichita, according to police Captain Brett Allred. Upon arrival, police found a 36-year-old woman inside the residence dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe someone from outside fired shots into the home. There were three other men including a 43-year-old, a 46-year-old and a 49-year-old inside the home at the time officers arrived.

Police took them for questioning. Police have not made an arrest, according to Allred.

