JANUARY 25, 2018

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: SMALL EMERSON TV, BIG TV, HP SCANNER COMPLETE. 639-4029

FOR SALE: 1999 CHEVY Z71 V8 AUTO PU. 617-9098

FOR SALE: 2 JACK STANDS, BACK BRACE (S), 19″ FLAT SCREEN TV. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 24′ 5TH WHEEL TRAILER, PU BED TRAILER. 285-1722

FOR SALE: WIRE CARRYING CAGE FOR LIVESTOCK, 2 YR LAYING HENS, LARGE CHAIN BOOMERS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 727 TRANSMISSION, 350 CHEVY ENGINE. FREE: 19″ TV 793-0979

FOR SALE: WATER DISPENSER HOT OR COLD W/3 BOTTLES, 5X8 AREA SHAG RUG 793-2596 OR 793-5127

FOR SALE: LG BLUE RAY PLAYER W/REMOTE, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 653-7552

FOR SALE: LARGE QUANTITY OF LADIES TOPS, GREAT CONDITION IN SIZE M, L. 793-6021

FOR SALE: 2004 BUICK LESABRE LTD W/EXTRAS. 793-9402

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKES DESK & CHAIR, REMINGTON MONARCH PORTABLE TYPEWRITER. 786-6996

FOR SALE: BABY CALVES, 500 GALLON PROPANE TANKS 786-9698

FOR SALE: 2003 ARCTIC CAT 4 WHEELER 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 1985 17′ BOAT W/150 HP MOTOR & TRAILER, PIPE WRENCHES, 4 VCRS 639-1770

FOR SALE: CAR BUMPER, DALLAS COWBOY COAT (XL), ELECTRIC KNIFE. 282-3957

WANTED: ROUND HAY BALES, WANTED: PARTS FOR A 1100/1135 MASSEY HARRIS TRACTOR. 282-7056

FOR SALE: CLEANING OUT GARAGE SELLING SAWS, WALKER, ETC. 639-2492

FOR SALE: SMALL PU BED TRAILER W/TOPPER, ECHO CHAIN SAW W/CHAIN, TRAPPING EQUIPMENT. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: ENGINE & TRANSMISSION FOR A FORD PU. WANTED: ACETYLENE TANKS FOR A CUTTING TORCH. 282-4917

FOR SALE: 400 CHEVY SMALL BLOCK W/TURBO TRANSMISSION/HEADERS/CARBURETOR. 792-9580

FOR SALE: MAPLE 7 DRAWER CHEST OF DRAWERS, MAPLE NIGHT STAND, 7 DRAWER WRITING DESK. 653-7587

FOR SALE: MAKITA 18 VOLT CORDLESS HAMMER DRILL. WANTED: 0 TURN LAWN MOWERS. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: 2 TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

