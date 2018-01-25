Cop Shop (1/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/24)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:57 a.m. an accident in the 400 block of SW 110 Avenue was reported.

Theft

At 8:07 a.m. a theft was reported at 350 N. US 281 Highway.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:06 p.m. an attempted burglary was reported at 1160 NW 140 Avenue in Olmitz.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:14 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 30 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/24)

Traffic Arrest

At 2:03 a.m. an officer arrested Evette Aguilera for DWS at 5th Street & Washington Street.

Theft

At 6:20 a.m. theft of medication was reported at Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 9.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:06 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:30 p.m. Kristina Bruce was arrested for a COGB warrant. Bruce was transported to the Barton County Jail.

At 9:44 p.m. Bill Ellington was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of Harrison Street.

At 10:18 p.m. Doug Merideth was arrested in the 1300 block of Harrison Street.

At 10:44 p.m. Shilo Cruz was arrested on a warrant at 11th Street & Baker Avenue.