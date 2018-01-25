Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/24)

BOOKED: Sammy Duane Jahay of Stafford on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Evette Aguilera of Great Bend for GBMC case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, defective headlamp, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kellie Ramirez of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kurt Hartle of Dundee on Barton County District Court case for domestic battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Legarreta of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contributing to a child’s misconduct after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

BOOKED: Corey Detter on Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kristina Bruce of Hudson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $977 cash only or 25 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court warrants for felony theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Garrett Barnett of Larned on a Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation, no bonds. Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond set at $931 cash only and $718 cash only.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $350 cash or 48 hours.

BOOKED: William Ellington of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court indirect, bond is set at $1,620 cash only or 71 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $820 cash only. or 88 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $720 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Shilo Cruz of Great Bend for Rush County District Court warrant for possession of stolen property, bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Douglas Meredith on Newton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

RELEASED: Evette Aguilera of Great Bend for GBMC case for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, defective headlamp after posting a $1,000 C/S bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kimberly Y. Jackson on Barton County case with a $300 / 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Luis Legarreta of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contributing to a child’s misconduct after posting a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kurt A. Hartle on Barton County case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kelly Ramirez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after she posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court warrant for felony theft after he posted a $5,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $350 cash bond.

RELEASED: GBMC case for habitual violator, no proof of insurance, towed vehicle, non-safety flag, tail lights, stop lamps with time served. Still has charges through BTDC / GBMC.

RELEASED: Shilo Cruz of Great Bend for Rush County District Court warrant for possession of stolen property after posting a $1,250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.