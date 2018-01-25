4 children dead, mother hospitalized after house fire in Pratt

PRATT COUNTY —Officials remain on the scene of a deadly Thursday morning house fire near the intersection of 2nd and Austin in Pratt, according to the city law enforcement center.

Four children died in the fire, according to Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward.

The children’s mother Charee Eggleston was transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment of severe burns.

The children, ranging in age from 4 years to 4 months, were trapped in the basement of the home.

Friends of the family have established an online fundraiser to assist the family.